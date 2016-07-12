Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks pen equally moving tributes as the actor shares the news of his mother's death

Tom Hanks is mourning the loss of his mother Janet Marylyn Frager. The Oscar-winning actor announced the sad news on Tuesday by posting a tribute in honor of the 84-year-old.

The Forrest Gump star shared a vintage photo on Instagram of his mom writing, “This beauty? My mom. She was the difference in many lives. Many lives. We say goodbye to her today. Safe crossing, mom! Hanx.”

A photo posted by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on Jul 12, 2016 at 10:24am PDT

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2016

The actor’s wife, Rita Wilson followed suit, penning a sweet message for her late mother-in-law. Posting a happy image of her husband and Janet, she wrote, “This wonderful lady gave birth to my husband, and three other children.”

She added, “Thank you for bringing my love into the world. She is at peace now."

Photo: Instagram/@ritawilson

Hollywood's most beloved on screen couples

In happier news, Tom celebrated his 60th birthday on Saturday, July 9. Rita celebrated her husband’s milestone with a special birthday post. She captioned a photo of the birthday boy, “Happy Birthday #tomhanks, the love of my life, my best friend, loving father, kick ass grandfather. We love you!!!”