Céline Dion is on the path to recovery since losing her beloved husband René Angélil earlier this year. The Power of Love artist has found comfort working on a new album that features a song in honor of her late husband, which was written by a fellow Grammy winner.

"Pink wrote me a song,” the Canadian singer told Entertainment Tonight. The tune titled Recovering will be featured on Celine’s “English album.” “[Pink] is phenomenal," she said. "I love her for her talent, for her strength, for her focus, the person she is.”

The mom-of-three had the opportunity to personally thank Pink for the song back in May at the Billboard Music Awards, where Celine was presented with the Icon Award by her son René-Charles Angelil.

The 48-year-old said, ”At the BMAs when I saw her, I said, 'For you to take the time to really write a song, to give me a tool, a piece of luggage to help me to move forward to walk to keep going…" Celine added that fans should “get ready” for the what is sure to be emotional song.

The My Heart Will Go On singer’s husband lost his battle to throat cancer back in January at age 73. Following René's death, the five-time Grammy artist made her triumphant return to the stage in February telling audience goers, "I understood that my career was in a way his masterpiece, his song, his symphony. The idea of leaving it unfinished would have hurt him terribly. I realized that if he ever left us, I would have to continue without him, for him."

While she is continuing to create new music without him by her side, Celine has also been recently turning heads with a number of chic appearances during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The Think Twice singer unveiled a dramatic new look at the Christian Dior presentation and Giambattista Valli show. Celine's new fashion forward looks come after working with a different stylist, Law Roach. "Celine is very into fashion, what's in fashion, what's going on and who's relevant," Law told Vogue.com. "She also knows exactly what she likes – and she's fearless."

While chatting with ET during Paris Haute Couture Week, she confessed, "I have to say that, coming here after the passing of my husband after not even 6 months, it could have been way easy for me to say, 'You know what, I'm not in the mood of dressing up and having the purse and seeing the fans and having a good time and singing, giving a part of your soul.'”

Celine continued, “But knowing that he loved the industry so much -- he made me who I am today since [I was] 12 years old -- I went back on stage before he passed, he wanted me to really be the artist I always wanted to be, and I knew that for a long time."