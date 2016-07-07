At two-years-old, Olivia Wilde’s son Otis Sudeikis is already a feminist. The Meadowland actress opened up in a new interview to Yahoo Beauty about her approach to parenting and encouraging feminism in her household. “I like to think he’s already a little feminist. And he is,” the 32-year-old said of her son. “He’s a really good guy.”

Photo: Instagram/@oliviawilde

She continued, “I want to promote the idea that the definition of feminism is equality and it’s something that’s not difficult to teach children because they are born with that sensibility. They are only taught to separate people and value them differently once they get older. Luckily, I’m just embracing the perspective he was born with.”

Otis' feminist ways should come as no surprise given the fact that he is a Beyonce fan. Olivia welcomed her little member of the Beyhive in 2014 with her fiancé Jason Sudeikis. The actress revealed back in April that she and her partner are expecting their second child. The mom-to-be announced the news with an adorable photo of herself and Otis cradling their stomachs, which she captioned, “Matching baby bumps."

Photo: Instagram/@oliviawilde

During her Yahoo interview, the Vinyl star also admitted that when it comes to parenting, she wants her children to make their own mistakes. “I hope to raise a child who values people for what’s within them and yet I hope he experiments with his own identity and who he wants to be,” she said. “I look forward to helping him feel that type of confidence I felt when growing up.”

Olivia added, “I’m grateful now that my parents let me go through my own process of self-discovery and I think you can’t restrict kids in that way. They have to make mistakes, play, and then figure it out in the end.”