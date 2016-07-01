Michael Phelps cheered on by son Boomer and 'proud' family as he makes Olympic history

Michael Phelps has his own cheerleading squad. No one was more proud of the athlete becoming the first American male swimmer to make five Olympic teams than his mom Debbie Phelps and fiancée Nicole Johnson.

The 31-year-old’s family, including his adorable, nearly two-month-old son Boomer, has been out in Omaha, Nebraska to show their support for Michael as he qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Speaking to NBC, Nicole admitted that leading up to the trials had “been really exciting.” She added, “It's been absolutely incredible and to know we are sharing this with Boomer has been so fun."

Since welcoming their son in May, the model admitted that Michael has really taken to fatherhood. “[Michael] is over the moon in love with him. He is willing to change diapers and willing to jump in there and do whatever he can to help out,” Nicole said. “I've never seen him smile so big as he does now."

Michael's mother also opened up about the pride she feels for her son, the most decorated Olympian (with 22 medals), now that he is a father. She said, “It's really fun to watch your son be a parent, and Boomer watched the race last night. He slept before and ate before and he watched his daddy win that race."

Debbie continued, "I'm glad that they caught that on the camera. And they captured the moment of them leaning over with his fiancée and his son."

Boomer looked adorable after his dad made history clinching his fifth trip to the Olympics ahead of his 31st birthday. A celebratory photo posted to the baby’s personal Instagram account, which has over 18,000 followers, read: “Congrats to your 5th Olympic team dad!!! I wore my "team daddy" outfit for you!! #teamdaddyHappy birthday!!!”

Meanwhile on her own account, Nicole posted a tender father-son moment between the Olympian and their baby. Attached to the photo of Michael sweetly kissing his son, the 30-year-old penned, “These 2 mean absolutely everything to me.”