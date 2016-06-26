Gigi Hadid and Anne Hathaway among the celebrities paying respect to fashion photographer Bill Cunningham

Celebrities and fans have flocked to social media to pay their respect to legendary fashion photographer Bill Cunningham. The iconic New York Times photographer passed away at the age of 87, on June 25, after suffering complications following a stroke.

The New York Times wrote an obituary for Bill, with The Times publisher and chairman Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr saying: "His company was sought after by the fashion world’s rich and powerful, yet he remained one of the kindest, most gentle and humble people I have ever met. We have lost a legend, and I am personally heartbroken to have lost a friend"

Bill Cunningham has passed away aged 87 Photo: Getty Images

His assistant confirmed the news of the photographer's passing on Instagram, sharing a photo of Bill while writing: "William John Cunningham, the genius who created the art of street photography and had the most singular eye in fashion, died this afternoon from the complication following a stroke. In these last days as Bill was fighting to recover, I told him of all of your good wishes and expressions of love. There are no words for this loss. Bill Cunningham 1929-2016."

Famous faces including Gigi Hadid, Josh Groban and Colton Haynes took to social media to speak about the loss.

Stars have paid tribute via their social media pages Photo: Getty Images

Gigi wrote: "I remember being almost starstruck the first time Bill Cunningham stepped in front of me w/ his camera on the street. He's told incredible real-life fashion stories with his photos, and his spirit will live forever in the industry. #RIPBillCunningham - a fashion icon," While former Glee star Kevin McHale tweeted: "Awww Bill Cunningham, u sweet soul, I'm so sad :( what a man!"

Naomi Campbell

Anne Hathaway

RIP #BillCunningham. A true gentleman and wonderful artist. You will be missed xx

A photo posted by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on

Katie Holmes

RIP Bill Cunningham ❤️ #legend #inspiration

A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Iman

Zac Posen

William #billcunningham #legend #oneofakind #restinpeace

A photo posted by @zacposen on

Gigi Hadid


Josh Groban


Colton Haynes


Kevin McHale


Girls writer Jenni Konner

