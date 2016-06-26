Gigi Hadid and Anne Hathaway among the celebrities paying respect to fashion photographer Bill Cunningham

Celebrities and fans have flocked to social media to pay their respect to legendary fashion photographer Bill Cunningham. The iconic New York Times photographer passed away at the age of 87, on June 25, after suffering complications following a stroke.
The New York Times wrote an obituary for Bill, with The Times publisher and chairman Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr saying: "His company was sought after by the fashion world’s rich and powerful, yet he remained one of the kindest, most gentle and humble people I have ever met. We have lost a legend, and I am personally heartbroken to have lost a friend"
Bill Cunningham has passed away aged 87 Photo: Getty Images
His assistant confirmed the news of the photographer's passing on Instagram, sharing a photo of Bill while writing: "William John Cunningham, the genius who created the art of street photography and had the most singular eye in fashion, died this afternoon from the complication following a stroke. In these last days as Bill was fighting to recover, I told him of all of your good wishes and expressions of love. There are no words for this loss. Bill Cunningham 1929-2016."
Famous faces including Gigi Hadid, Josh Groban and Colton Haynes took to social media to speak about the loss.
Stars have paid tribute via their social media pages Photo: Getty Images
Gigi wrote: "I remember being almost starstruck the first time Bill Cunningham stepped in front of me w/ his camera on the street. He's told incredible real-life fashion stories with his photos, and his spirit will live forever in the industry. #RIPBillCunningham - a fashion icon," While former Glee star Kevin McHale tweeted: "Awww Bill Cunningham, u sweet soul, I'm so sad :( what a man!"
Naomi Campbell
Dear Bill Cunningham got to know you since #1986 , you always had the biggest smile that would light up a city, always called me kid when I was way beyond one . And So elegant you always was . So sad to lose you such a great man with a beautiful soul . Going to the Metball and any other big fashion red carpets will not be the same without you . I love you always , condolences to your family #RIP ❤️❤️
Anne Hathaway
Katie Holmes
Iman
Zac Posen
Gigi Hadid
I remember being almost starstruck the first time Bill Cunningham stepped in front of me w/ his camera on the street. He's told incredible —
— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) 25 de junio de 2016
— real-life fashion stories with his photos, and his spirit will live forever in the industry. #RIPBillCunningham - a fashion icon
— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) 25 de junio de 2016
Josh Groban
This is so sad. Please watch Bill Cunningham New York, such beautiful documentary about this sweet brilliant guy. https://t.co/8HvTnnFtG5
— josh groban (@joshgroban) 25 de junio de 2016
Colton Haynes
Kevin McHale
Awww Bill Cunningham, u sweet soul, I'm so sad :( what a man!
— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) 26 de junio de 2016
Girls writer Jenni Konner
I'm so glad the #BillCunningham doc exists. He may have only been know to the fashion world but now he's a gift to us all.
— Jenni Konner (@JenniKonner) 26 de junio de 2016