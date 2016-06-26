Gigi Hadid and Anne Hathaway among the celebrities paying respect to fashion photographer Bill Cunningham

Celebrities and fans have flocked to social media to pay their respect to legendary fashion photographer Bill Cunningham. The iconic New York Times photographer passed away at the age of 87, on June 25, after suffering complications following a stroke.

The New York Times wrote an obituary for Bill, with The Times publisher and chairman Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr saying: "His company was sought after by the fashion world’s rich and powerful, yet he remained one of the kindest, most gentle and humble people I have ever met. We have lost a legend, and I am personally heartbroken to have lost a friend"

Bill Cunningham has passed away aged 87 Photo: Getty Images

His assistant confirmed the news of the photographer's passing on Instagram, sharing a photo of Bill while writing: "William John Cunningham, the genius who created the art of street photography and had the most singular eye in fashion, died this afternoon from the complication following a stroke. In these last days as Bill was fighting to recover, I told him of all of your good wishes and expressions of love. There are no words for this loss. Bill Cunningham 1929-2016."

Famous faces including Gigi Hadid, Josh Groban and Colton Haynes took to social media to speak about the loss.

Stars have paid tribute via their social media pages Photo: Getty Images

Gigi wrote: "I remember being almost starstruck the first time Bill Cunningham stepped in front of me w/ his camera on the street. He's told incredible real-life fashion stories with his photos, and his spirit will live forever in the industry. #RIPBillCunningham - a fashion icon," While former Glee star Kevin McHale tweeted: "Awww Bill Cunningham, u sweet soul, I'm so sad :( what a man!"

Naomi Campbell



Dear Bill Cunningham got to know you since #1986 , you always had the biggest smile that would light up a city, always called me kid when I was way beyond one . And So elegant you always was . So sad to lose you such a great man with a beautiful soul . Going to the Metball and any other big fashion red carpets will not be the same without you . I love you always , condolences to your family #RIP ❤️❤️ A photo posted by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Jun 25, 2016 at 5:20pm PDT

Anne Hathaway

RIP #BillCunningham. A true gentleman and wonderful artist. You will be missed xx A photo posted by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Jun 25, 2016 at 9:26pm PDT

Katie Holmes

RIP Bill Cunningham ❤️ #legend #inspiration A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jun 26, 2016 at 3:49am PDT

Iman

RIP Bill Cunningham Legendary NY Times photographer and loved by all in fashion & beyond #Rip #BillCunningham A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jun 25, 2016 at 2:34pm PDT

Zac Posen

William #billcunningham #legend #oneofakind #restinpeace A photo posted by @zacposen on Jun 26, 2016 at 4:32am PDT

Gigi Hadid

I remember being almost starstruck the first time Bill Cunningham stepped in front of me w/ his camera on the street. He's told incredible — — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) 25 de junio de 2016

— real-life fashion stories with his photos, and his spirit will live forever in the industry. #RIPBillCunningham - a fashion icon — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) 25 de junio de 2016



Josh Groban

This is so sad. Please watch Bill Cunningham New York, such beautiful documentary about this sweet brilliant guy.  https://t.co/8HvTnnFtG5 — josh groban (@joshgroban) 25 de junio de 2016



Colton Haynes

So sad to hear that the legend #BillCunningham passed away. I've always been a fan of his work & was lucky enough to have the opportunity to chase him down the street & meet him this year. :( Una foto publicada por Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) el 25 de Jun de 2016 a la(s) 3:54 PDT



Kevin McHale

Awww Bill Cunningham, u sweet soul, I'm so sad :( what a man! — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) 26 de junio de 2016



