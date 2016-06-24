Getting down on one knee wasn't a spur of the moment decision for Liam Hemsworth! In a new interview with News.com.au, the Independence Day: Resurgence star defended his choice to propose to his then-girlfriend Miley Cyrus at a young age. “I don’t think that was impulsive,” he said of the 2012 proposal. “That was a well thought-out idea.”

The Australia actor, 26, echoed those words in a recent interview with Australian GQ. Liam, who at 22 asked for Miley’s hand in marriage, admitted, “I make my decisions about what’s going to make me happy, what I think is right and what I want to do – and I don’t worry too much outside of that.”

The Last Song co-stars ended up splitting in 2013, after one year of being engaged. Discussing his split from his girlfriend of five years, he confessed, "Of course it was hard,” adding, “But at the time we were going in different directions and it’s just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time – we both needed that."

While the couple has reconciled, Liam has yet to confirm whether he and the 23-year-old singer are engaged once again. When asked for his current relationship status with the former Hannah Montana star, the actor replied, “People will figure it out, they already have... They’re not dumb.”

Since news of the pair's reconciliation earlier this year, Miley has been photographed wearing her dazzling Neil Lane engagement ring out in public as well as posting photos of herself wearing the 3.5 carat rock on Instagram. Last year Miley told ELLE UK, "Me and Liam are still so close and we love each other."

Shortly after, the Hunger Games star told Men's Fitness that his feelings for his then-former fiancée would never change. He said, "We were together five years, so I don’t think those feelings will ever change. And that’s good because that proves to me that it was real. It wasn’t just a fling."