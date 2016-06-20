Chrissy Teigen and John Legend take daughter Luna on first Las Vegas trip, meet Mariah Carey

It was a family affair in Las Vegas for Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and their two-month-old baby girl Luna. The 30-year-old model and her musician hubby took a quick trip to Las Vegas to see Mariah Carey's #1 to Infinity show at Caesars Palace on Saturday. During the trip, the Touch My Body singer gave John, 37, the surprise of a lifetime.

Chrissy, John and Luna took a family trip to Vegas Photo: Getty Images

"Mariah pulled @johnlegend on stage at her Vegas show and as a lamb, I have never been so happy," the Sports Illustrated model wrote. "There is no Mariah song I don't know the words to and I may have cried but whatever I LOVE YOU @mariahcarey thank you for this amazing night for me and my family." In the video posted to her Instagram, the new mommy-of-one screamed from the audience as all as she watched her husband get tied to a bed while Mariah tickled him with a feather.

The soon-to-be wed diva showed Chrissy and John the same love after the show, in an Instagram post thanking the couple for attending. "We love you @johnlegend and @chrissyteigen."

Chrissy and John's epic weekend didn't stop with Mariah. On Sunday, the gorgeous couple helicoptered to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway where John performed during Tiesto's set at the EDC Music Festival.

Chrissy also took to her Instagram to celebrate John's very first Father's Day with a heartfelt message. "Happy Father's Day to the most perfect man Luna and I could ever ask for. Since the day she was born, you've done every bottle with me, woken up with me to keep me company through every night," she wrote in part, along with a picture of the couple's photogenic baby girl.

She continued: "You don't mind diapers, get all the best burps, and read her Goodnight Moon like poetry. It makes me so happy to see so much for you in her smile and eyes that completely glow when looking at you. She will never look at anyone - anyone - the way she looks at you."