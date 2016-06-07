James Corden joins 'Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda and more for Broadway-themed 'Carpool Karaoke'

From the Broadway stage to James Corden’s car! The Late Late Show host returned for another special installment of Carpool Karaoke on Monday picking up some of Broadway’s brightest stars ahead of his big Tony Awards hosting debut on June 12. James hit the streets of the Big Apple driving with Tony-nominated actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, who created the record-breaking show Hamilton that scored 16 nominations.

Jane, Jesse, James, Audra and Lin participated in an epic Broadway-themed 'Carpool Karaoke' Photo: Timothy Kuratek/CBS

The pair kicked off their journey to New York's Beacon Theatre by singing Alexander Hamilton and Guns and Ships from Lin’s popular hip-hop show before collecting Shuffle Along star Audra McDonald, She Loves Me's Jane Krakowski and Fully Committed’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson off the city streets. What then ensued was an amazing musical sing-along with the actors harmonizing to Rent’s "Seasons of Love" followed by Jersey Boy's "You're Just Too Good to Be True." The karaoke ride culminated with the “Broadway legends” and TV host belting out an epic rendition of Les Misérables’ "One Day More."

The 70th Annual Tony Awards hosted by James Corden will broadcast live from the Beacon Theatre in New York City on June 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

WATCH THE MUSICAL-FILLED CAR RIDE BELOW