Kathie Lee Gifford is adjusting to the 'new normal' without husband Frank Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford is still adjusting to her "new normal" after the sudden passing of her beloved husband Frank Gifford. The Today co-host opened up to Closer Weekly magazine about how she is coping nearly 10 months after the NFL Hall of Famer's death.

“I’m not [just] coping, I’m thriving,” she said. “We are trying to adjust to the new normal, and that will take a while." The 62-year-old admitted that she misses "everything" about her husband. Kathie Lee confessed, “I keep expecting him to come in the door.”

Kathie misses everything about her husband Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The TV personality shared two children — Cassidy and Cody Gifford — with Frank. Now with the anniversary of the broadcaster's death approaching this summer (August 9), the mom-of-two intends on spending the day with her family. Rather than covering the summer Olympics on his anniversary, she said, "I want quiet time with my children."

As she continues to learn to live life without her husband, the host has no plans of jumping into the dating pool. She said, "I can’t even go there."

On Tuesday, Kathie paid tribute to her late husband and children at the Gracie Awards. In her speech, the winner of the Outstanding On-Air Talent award said, "They are the greatest expression of the love that I shared for 29 years with the greatest man I've ever known, my husband Frank."

The 'Today' co-host plans to spend the anniversary of her husband death with children Cassidy and Cody Gifford Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage

She added, "Thanks. This is for you, honey. You make me laugh. God bless you all."

Frank died in his Connecticut home last year from natural causes after suffering from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) — a concussion-related brain disease that has been found in several former football players like himself.

"We decided to disclose our loved one's condition to honor Frank's legacy of promoting player safety dating back to his involvement in the formation of the NFL Players Association in the 1950s," the family said in the statement. "During the last years of his life Frank dedicated himself to understanding the recent revelations concerning the connection between repetitive head trauma and its associated cognitive and behavioral symptoms-which he experienced firsthand."