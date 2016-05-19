Jennifer Lopez ain't no diva! While the On the Floor singer has achieved great success over the span of her lengthy career, she has also fallen victim to sexism in Hollywood. The 46-year-old opened up to The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actresses round table where she dished about how she really feels about her "diva" title.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY Jennifer and the other ladies open up about the "diva" label Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

"I got a moniker of being 'the diva,' which I never felt I deserved," she said during the interview. "Which I don't deserve because I've always been a hard worker, on time, doing what I'm supposed to do, and getting that label because you reach a certain amount of success."

Jennifer dreams of a life like The Notebook

She continued, "Or even sometimes I felt crippled to voice my opinion, especially because certain directors and the boys' club that they form can make you feel like, 'Oh, I can't say anything.'"

Jennifer says she doesn't deserve to be called a diva Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer, who is the star of the hit NBC drama Shades of Blue, appeared in the round table discussion with Constance Zimmer, Julianna Margulies, Kerry Washington, Kirsten Dunst, Regina King and Sarah Paulson. The A-list group of women talked about some of the challenges they face in Hollywood, including how they have to "behave" when their male co-stars aren't expected to.

Jennifer on why it was tough to celebrate her twins 8th birthday

"I was always fascinated by how I could see [a man] being late or being belligerent to a crew and it being totally acceptable," the former American Idol judge admitted. "Meanwhile, I'd show up 15 minutes late and be berated. And you watch this happen over and over and over again. Like, we're not allowed to have certain opinions or even be passionate about something, or they'll be like, "God, she's really difficult." It's like, "Am I? Am I difficult because I care?'"

The Ain't Your Mama singer took to her Instagram to show her fellow participants some love on Wednesday and to celebrate their roundtable talk.

J.LO's 10 HOTTEST LOOKS

Jennifer captioned her post, "WCW all these talented beauties...#hollywoodreporter #roundtable #shadesofblue #harleesantos #actorslife @kerrywashington @constanezimmer @iamreginaking @julianna.margulies @mssarahcatherinepaulson @kirstendunst."