Alec Baldwin's pedicure party gets crashed by 2-year-old daughter Carmen

Like father, like daughter. Alec Baldwin and his little girl Carmen enjoyed quality time together on Wednesday after the two-year-old crashed her dad’s “pedi party.” The 30 Rock star's wife Hilaria Baldwin documented the sweet father-daughter outing with a photo on her Instagram account.

In the picture, Alec and his pal Brendan O'Connell adorably looked on at Carmen from their respective pedicure chairs. Meanwhile, the toddler, dressed in her floral print pajamas, seemed much more interested in what was happening with her daddy’s feet than her own, as she sat down receiving her own pedicure.

Carmen keeps her eye on her daddy's feet during the father-daughter session Photo: Instagram.com/hilariabaldwin

Hilaria captioned the spa snap, “Happiness is having a bath, pjs, brush teeth then a surprise outing to crash daddy and Brendan's pedi party! The joys of jet lag...”

Alec, 58, and his wife, who are also parents to nearly one-year-old son Rafael, recently returned from the West Coast, where they paid a trip to Disneyland. While at "The Happiest Place on Earth," the actor and his brood were joined by his 20-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whose mom is Alec's ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Carmen and sister Ireland Baldwin Photo: Instagram.com/iamabfalecbaldwin

Recalling their Disney outing, Hilaria wrote, “We had one of the most magical days ever. To really see the world through the eyes of a child and let her imagination be our guide for an entire day was so heart warming. Nowhere to get to or go except exactly what she wanted. This little princess is such a treasure. Don't grow up too fast, Carmen Gabriela #366daysoflivingclearly #HilariaLCM.”

Alec and his yoga enthusiast wife are currently expecting their third child, a boy. The couple announced the happy news back in March with a photo of themselves embraced in a kiss, while holding a blue teddy bear.

Attached to the photo, the expectant mom wrote, "Ireland, Carmen, Rafael, Alec, and I are excited to share with you that we are going to have another addition to our family. A little boy coming this fall #366daysoflivingclearly #HilariaLCM."