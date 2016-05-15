Mariah Carey is finalizing the finishing details for her wedding to fiancé James Packer. Speaking to reporters at the 27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on Saturday, the singer revealed that she has found her perfect wedding dress.

"I did," responded the 46-year-old when asked if she had picked her wedding dress yet. But don't expect the star to be singing at her wedding, the star laughed off claims she would perform answering, "Why would you sing at your own wedding?"

Mariah was honored with the Ally Award Photo: Getty Images

The mom-of-two also spoke about the difficulties of juggling her social life and her two children. “When I'm all ready, they're like mommy stay home. We want you to stay home. So it's not as easy as it used to be to get ready and go to an event. I have to make sure they're good and settled and then leave,” she said.

The We Belong Together singer was presented with the Ally Award by director Lee Daniels at the star-studded awards ceremony. In her acceptance speech the 5ft 8in star thanked the GLAAD organization for their unconditional love.

"I just want to say to everybody in the room, I know everybody wants to keep it moving, thank you for the unconditional love, 'cause it's very difficult to me to have that, I haven't experienced much of it. So I thank you--I thank you and I wish all of you love, peace, harmony."

Connie Britton, Laverne Cox and Diane Kruger also attended the event which celebrates actors, activists, entertainers and supporters of the LGBTQ community.

Jennifer Lawrence surprised everyone when she appeared on stage to present an award Photo: Getty Images

The biggest surprise of the night was the attendance of Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence. The star, who didn't walk the red carpet, appeared on stage to present the Excellence in Media award to her close friend and Silver Linings Playbook co-star Robert De Niro.

Thrilled to be presenting an award to a man that makes her "feel like his daughter," Jennifer had some touching words to say about the iconic actor.

"As one of the greatest actors who has ever lived, you can learn a lot from him," she said."But the most important thing he's taught all of us is acceptance. Bob is the kindest person I've ever met. His heart is so giving. And with his own quiet strength, it is no wonder that this man and the incredible organization that is GLAAD would come together tonight.

The 25-year-old looked beautiful wearing a tight black top and a sheer black skirt with a mullet hem-line. The actress finished off her look by pulling back her blonde hair into a chic up-do and adding an on trend black choker.