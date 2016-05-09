Rory Feek remembers his late wife Joey Feek on first Mother's Day without her

Rory Feek remembered his late wife Joey Feek on Mother's Day. The country musician took to his blog This Life I Live, to pen a special message to Joey, who lost her battle with cancer two months ago, and open up about once again being a single father.

Rory celebrated his late wife Joey on Mother's Day Photo: Getty Images

In the post titled, "Happy Mother's Day Dad," Rory reflected on the moment when he and Joey knew they wanted to start a family of their own.

"I love being a father. I always have," he wrote in the emotional post. "Joey always said that that’s part of what attracted her to me when we first met. But neither she, nor I, had any idea how important that would be to us years later. For years after Joey and I got married, I dreamed that God might bless her and me with a baby. A baby that we could love and cherish and raise together."

Rory opened up about getting a second chance at fatherhood Photo: Instagram/@roryandjoey

Rory, 51, and Joey welcomed their 2-year-old daughter Indiana in February 2014. Rory has two older daughters Heidi, 29, and Hopie, 27, from a previous relationship, who he raised on his own for a decade.

Joey died at the age of 40 in March. And this past weekend, although she was sadly absent on Mother's Day, her grieving husband still felt her presence.

"Though my beautiful wife sleeps in a bed of clover behind our farmhouse, we still celebrate her on this special day and lift her up and give her flowers," he wrote. "This is not my day. It is hers. Joey loved being a mother more than anything else in the world. And she is still Indy’s mama. And Heidi’s and Hopie’s."

Rory shared a picture of his late wife and their daughter Indiana Photo: The Life I Live

In the post, Rory also opened up about being a young single father to Heidi and Hopie.

"For more than ten years I was a single father of two young daughters… I can’t tell you I was a great father. I tried," he shared. "I think was a good father, but the truth is I was still a young man struggling to find myself, while the girls were growing and finding out who they were."

He continued: "I made so many mistakes and was so selfish... In a lot of ways, I think the girls raised me while I was raising them. But they were so forgiving and loved me unconditionally. They still do."