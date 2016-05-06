Bonjour from the Garner-Affleck clan! Ben Affleck and his ex wife Jennifer Garner whisked their children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel to Paris this week for a fun, family vacation.

The high-profile couple, who announced their divorce last summer, have made it a point to put their young children first. The family has been in London, where the Batman v Superman actor is shooting his new superhero flick Justice League. However on Thursday, the family-of-five hopped across the Channel to France.

Ben and Jennifer were spotted taking their children to the famed ice cream shop Amorino. The 43-year-old was pictured scooping his son Samuel, 4, into his arms while the rest of the group tucked into their desserts.

According to People magazine, on Friday Jennifer, 44, took her kids out for a day of sightseeing around the French city. The actress and her three children went on a tour of the main attractions, including the Place de L'Opéra and the Ferris Wheel. They then headed to the Jardin du Luxembourg where Samuel along with 10-year-old Violet and seven-year-old Seraphina played with sailboats in the fountains.

The northern quarter of Montmartre, famous for the towering Sacré-Cœur, was also on the list of sights. Jennifer took selfies with her daughters, before helping a slightly tired Seraphina with the last flight of steps to the top of the hill.

While the exes' reunion in the City of Light might have caused fans to speculate over a possible reunion, a source told People that holidays of this nature are normal for the family. The group especially get together when Ben is filming abroad.

Speaking about the trip to Europe, a family friend said, "They are so excited for this opportunity for the kids. He is shooting over there and they will likely come back and forth. He similarly brought the kids to the set during Miracles From Heaven. This is normal for them."

Earlier in the week Ben, Jennifer and their three little ones were spotted visiting the Harry Potter studios in London. "They are enjoying showing the kids London," a source told People.

Last month Ben made an appearance on CBS This Morning, where he spoke about his and Jennifer's priorities. He said, "We're doing our very best and we're putting our kids first and that's how we're focusing on our day-to-day lives."

The dad-of-three added, "We don't know what the future's going to hold, but each step that we take is one where we prioritize our children and everything else comes second."