Find out why pregnant Bar Refaeli's bikini commercial was censored in Israel

Bar Refaeli is too sexy for Israel. The Israeli model's newest commercial for her Hoodies swimwear line has been banned from primetime television in her native country because of its suggestive scenes.

According to The Times of Israel, the 30-year-old's new ad, which she filmed while three-months pregnant, is too steamy for daytime TV. The commercial shows the expectant mom frolicking on the beach in a revealing bikini and insinuates in another scene that she is naked beside a car door putting on her suit.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR14/WireImage

Israel’s Second Broadcasting Authority for Television and Radio said that close-ups of the supermodel's backside and portion in which she appears to be nude must be deleted. A censored version of the swimwear designer's ad can only be aired after 10 p.m.

This isn't the first time the expectant mom has been censored by her home country. Back in 2014, Bar starred in a Hoodies lingerie commercial that featured a clip of her lying in bed with a muppet. Authorities banned her commercial from airing prior to 10 p.m. because it had “too many sexual insinuations."

A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on May 3, 2016 at 7:43am PDT

Bar announced back in April that she had teamed up with Hoodies for a swimmer line. Sharing a photo of herself five-months pregnant and modeling a bikini, she wrote, "Coming soon... A baby & My swimwear collection BAR for @hoodiesil."

A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Apr 8, 2016 at 6:27am PDT

The beauty, who famously dated Leonardo DiCaprio, married her husband Adi Ezra last September. Bar, who is pregnant with a girl, announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child prior to the New Year. On December 31, she posted a photo of her pregnancy test writing, “2016 is going to be like” along with baby and bottle emojis.

