James Corden parodies Beyoncé's 'Lemonade,' while Lori Loughlin has fun with Becky mention

James Corden has drunk the Kool-Aid — or should we say lemonade. The host of The Late Late Show parodied Beyoncé’s new visual album Lemonade on Monday's episode. However rather than creating an album, the funny man decided to curate a visual monologue, which consisted of melodramatic voice overs, Beyoncé-inspired wigs and of course, a baseball bat.

"I try to write a monologue for you night after night. Even when we don't have a show I write a monologue, but you don't see that," he began. "This is in the news. That's in the news. What else is in the news? You guys see this? Do you guys see, me?"

James added, "I don't want to do another [Donald] Trump joke. I've exhausted that topic.”

To produce a successful monologue, he admitted you have to "inform the people," which then segwayed into a joke about an ice cream shop opening in a former funeral home. "They're calling it Casket Robbins,” he said. “Did that make you laugh, baby? That's one of my own. Does that make you laugh, like Jimmy with the good hair?" — could it be Kimmel or Fallon?!"

James Corden curated a visual monologue LemonJames Photo: The Late Late Show

The TV host isn't the only one having some fun at Beyoncé’s controversial "Becky with the good hair” line from her new song Sorry. Lori Loughlin, who plays Aunt Becky on the beloved sitcom Full House and Fuller House took to her Instagram on Thursday to hilariously clear her name from the Beyhive's witch-hunt for "Becky."

A photo posted by Lori Loughlin (@loriloughlin) on Apr 25, 2016 at 8:07pm PDT



Sharing a meme of herself in character that read “Becky with the good hair,” the actress captioned the post: “Wasn't me. #beckywiththegoodhair #lemonade.”

Meanwhile, designer Rachel Roy, who found herself in hot water with Beyoncé fans over the weekend after posting a now-deleted photo referencing her "good hair," has released a statement. She said, “I want to put the speculation and rumors to rest. My Instagram post was meant to be fun and lighthearted, it was misunderstood as something other than that."

Rachel added, "There is no validity that the song references me personally. There is no truth to the rumors."

