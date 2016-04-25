Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman celebrate Frankie's 2nd birthday

Drew Barrymore's daughter Frankie had quite the birthday celebration! The actress and Will Kopelman's daughter, who turned two on April 22, celebrated on Saturday in NYC with her parents, family and friends.

"The whole family was there and all the in-laws and all of Olive’s friends from school,” Drew told Entertainment Tonight. “It was awesome.” For the special day, the mom of two went all out. She had a photo booth to make flip books, a balloon man that "built bicycles for the kids" and a cake from Frankie’s favorite bakery, Sweet Lady Jane.

Drew celebrated Safe Kids Day in L.A. Photo: Getty Images

Drew, 41, and Will, 38, who are also parents to Olive, 3, announced that they will end their marriage earlier this month. Since the split became public, Drew is continuing to focus on being the best mother to her daughters and lead by example. “[Motherhood’s] just made me such a better person," she shared at the 2016 Safe Kids Day on Sunday in L.A. "I always love and try to live on the high road. I think you feel best when you behave or react or come from the high road place. And my kids have elevated that for me in a way that is indescribable.”

Happy birthday to my angel Frankie. Happy earth day birthday! And happy earth day to all!!!!!!! #2yearsold #naturegirl A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Apr 22, 2016 at 9:19am PDT

Drew is also busy with her career that includes Barrymore Wines, Flower Beauty and more. She continued: "I think it’s good to show my kids I’m passionate and have a good work ethic and that you have to earn what you have in this world."

The Charlie's Angels star credits her daughters for teaching her about true love. “They’re my favorite people on the planet, and just seeing it every day makes me happy,” she shared. “Always remember what’s important and that joy is in everything… they are my joy.”

Getting a great little lifetime note on my arm A photo posted by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Mar 31, 2016 at 3:48pm PDT

The ASPCA advocate recently honored her little ladies in a very permanent way by getting a tattoo. "Getting a great little lifetime note on my arm," she captioned the picture that shows off her fresh ink from the tattoo chair.