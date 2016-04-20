Nick Carter has a little backstreet boy of his own. The Backstreet Boys singer and his wife Lauren Kitt Carter welcomed their first child, Odin Reign Carter, on Tuesday, April 19.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the baby boy was born in the couple's home after 30 hours of labor with a water birth. Nick had previously admitted to ET that he and his wife had selected a "very strong name" for their son, though they wouldn't reveal it at the time.

Photo: Getty Images

In the week leading up to his son's arrival, the musician tweeted his excitement. On April 13, he wrote, "Still no baby yet. Days away #excited#baby #daddy."

The pair, who tied the knot in 2014, celebrated their impending son's arrival with a Game of Thrones-themed shower earlier this month. Nick admitted to People magazine that he and his wife "Love that show!"

"I don't want to get all sappy, [but] [Lauren's] the reason I felt comfortable, and I knew that she would be the perfect mother," Nick told ET about becoming a father. "She would be able to help me teach our child all the things that he needs to learn."

He's also said, "Without each other, the two of us would never have gotten to this point, so it feels amazing and it's crazy how much more in love you can become when you start this phase of your life."

Nick revealed on November 2 that he and his wife were expecting their first child together. That same day, the singer learned of his baby's gender on live television, while competing on Dancing with the Stars. Following his dance number set to Can't Help Falling in Love, the 36-year-old opened a box, which released blue balloons.

Following the show, the couple who had suffered a miscarriage before, formally announced their pregnancy. In a statement Nick said, "My wife and I are happy to personally announce that we are pregnant." He added, “It has been our dream to have a family together and we cannot wait to welcome our first child into the world.”