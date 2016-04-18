Jessica Biel admits son Silas is a 'mini version' of Justin Timberlake

Like father, like son. Silas Timberlake might have just recently turned one, but he is already a “mini version” of his pop star father, Justin Timberlake.

“They’re like the same person,” Jessica Biel told People magazine of her son and husband. “It’s like a mini version of him.”

In fact, the two Timberlake men already share a love for a common sport. "They like to sit and watch golf together,” the 34-year-old actress revealed. "The only TV that Silas is allowed to watch is the Golf Channel, which is really funny.”

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Photo: Twitter/ FallonTonight

She added, "They just sit there on the couch staring at it. And they don’t communicate anymore. When golf is on, all the communication ends.”

JESSICA BIEL AND JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE'S SWEETEST MOMENTS

While he enjoys sitting down with his dad to watch TV, Jessica revealed to Us Weekly, that Silas is already "crawling like a maniac.” She also said, "He’s a ham! He’s a total ham!"

Silas, who turned one on April 8, celebrated his first birthday at home with his A-list parents. In the past, the 7th Heaven star has admitted that it's "terrifying" taking her son out to restaurants — so for his special day, Jessica said, "It was just a small family hang at the house."

The proud mom even baked her little boy’s — healthy — birthday cake. “It was a lemon pound cake, almost,” she said. “But it had zucchini in there.”

Photo: Getty Images for Sauza 901

Following their son's celebrations, Jessica and her husband attended New York's Tribeca Film Festival. The couple were in town promoting their first movie collaboration, The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea. Jessica who starred and produced the film, admitted to Entertainment Tonight, that her husband didn't have to be "micromanage[d]," as he composed and served as the musical supervisor for the soundtrack.

She said, "I mean, I like to say that I was his boss, but I wasn't really acting as his boss. So we had a good working relationship."

Justin raved about his wife, who was pregnant with their son during filming, during a Q&A session for the movie during the festival. He said, "It f--king super surreal watching my wife — and you know, we're in this business for so long, but like it just hits you. You're watching your wife and you're like, that's my child there and it made it extra special for me to sort of put the right tones to this movie."