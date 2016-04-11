Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are officially the ultimate 'Game of Thrones' fans

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have taken fandom to a whole new level. The couple went all out for the season six premiere of Game of Thrones on Sunday as they stepped out for a screening of the HBO show.

The fun duo sported faux chest tattoos that read: “Ours is the fury.” Dax and Kristen also donned matching grey tanks with the slogan, “Stark in the streets, Wildling in the sheets.”

Photo: Getty Images

The pair, who tied the knot in 2013, were all smiles as they posed in their getup.

On Monday the Frozen actress, 35, shared an epic photo from her night out with Dax. Attached to the photo she wrote, "Dax and I went to the premiere of #GOT last night. Everyone was in suits and dresses. People were sipping cocktails. We were in tank tops that said "Stark in the streets, Wildling in the sheets". We sported temporary tattoos that said Ours Is The Fury and Winter Is Coming. At one point I lifted a cantaloupe in the air and said 'this egg shall change history' and ran out the fire exit."

Meanwhile the funnyman, 41, tweeted the photo on his account, writing, "We took the GOT premier SUPER serious. @IMKristenBell is my khaleesi."

A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Apr 11, 2016 at 9:45am PDT

In the past, the two have made it no secret that they are avid fans of the series. Back in 2013, the actress confessed her obsession with the show to the Hollywood Reporter. She said, "I want to wear one of those cloaks, I want to have a dragon baby. I want everything.”

Khal Drogo and his Khaleesi, Darnerys Targaryen (@IMKristenBell). His Moon and his Stars. pic.twitter.com/6R33SufZ0q — dax shepard (@daxshepard1) November 5, 2013

Not long after, Kristen and Dax dressed up for Halloween as characters from the HBO drama. Showing off his impressive strength as he held his wife up in her attire, Dax wrote, "Khal Drogo and his Khaleesi, Darnerys Targaryen (@IMKristenBell). His Moon and his Stars."