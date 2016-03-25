Jennifer Lopez on relationship with Ben Affleck: 'There was a genuine love there'

Before Bennifer 2.0, also known as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, there was another Jen that captivated the heart of the Batman star: Jennifer Lopez. The Booty singer recently sat down for an interview with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Jess Cagle, where she discussed the pair’s relationship.

The 46-year-old confessed, “There was a genuine love there."

After meeting the actor, Jennifer admitted, "I felt like ... 'Okay, this is it. [But] sometimes I feel like what you think people are and how you see them when you love them is different than when they reveal later."

Bennifer 1.0 called off their engagement in 2004, just one day before the wedding ceremony. The intense spotlight on the couple might have resulted in the crumbling of their relationship. "We didn't try to have a public relationship," the singer said. "We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like 'Oh my god.' It was just a lot of pressure."

Following their split, both parties moved on to new relationships with Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner, whom both they have since filed for divorce. The Las Vegas performer said, “I think different time different thing, who knows what could've happened, but there was a genuine love there.”

Ben, who stars in the new superhero flick, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, announced his divorce from Jennifer Garner last summer. While he is currently in between relationships, the 43-year-old did find himself an adorable, cuddle buddy on the Tonight Show, Thursday.

The actor engaged in a "Pup Quiz" with host Jimmy Fallon, where the winner of the animal trivia game ended up covered in puppies dressed as superheroes — yes, this is as precious as it sounds. No surprise, Batman was crowned the puppy winner after the "Final Puppardy" round.

