The first family knows how to arrive in style! Despite a little bit of drizzle, President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama and their two daughters Sasha, 14, and Malia, 17, made their arrival in Cuba on Sunday.





President Obama and the first family step off Air Force One in Cuba Photo: Getty Images

The first family had a warm welcome by crowds who were there to greet them as soon as they stepped off of Air Force One. President Obama and his stylish leading ladies, held on to umbrellas as they took the rainy walk from Air Force One on to the red carpet where they were greeted by Cuban Foreign Prime Minister, Bruno Rodriguez.

President Obama's three-day visit is the first time that a sitting American president has journeyed to the country since the 1959 revolution. During a speaking engagement at the reopened U.S. Embassy in Havana, President Obama talked about the importance of the "historic" trip.

President Obama called his trip to Cuba "historic" Photo: Getty Images

"It's wonderful to be here," he told Embassy staff. "Back in 1928, President Coolidge came on a battleship. It took him three days to get here, it only took me three hours. For the first time ever, Air Force One has landed in Cuba, and this is our very first stop."

He added that his trip is "vision for a future that is brighter than our past."

President Obama and his family began their trip with a walk around Old Havana before paying a visit to the national cathedral. During the trip, the President will have a talk with Raul Castro and attend the baseball game between the country's national team and the Tampa Bay Rays.

President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama both have separate engagements during their trip Photo: Getty Images

President Obama isn't the only one there to work. First Lady Michelle Obama will no doubt make her family proud as she holds various meetings during the trip including chatting with a group of high-school-aged girls as part of her Let Girls Learn initiative. During the event, the Cuban students will answer questions submitted by U.S. students.

On Thursday, the family is set to head to Argentina to meet with the country's new president Mauricio Macri during a visit to Buenos Aires.