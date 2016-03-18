Hello from your mommy! Adele had a special first-time attendee at her London concert on Wednesday night. During the performance, the 25 songstress took a moment to acknowledge the noteworthy guest: her little boy, Angelo Konecki.

According to a fan who live-tweeted the show, the singer told the O2 Arena, "This is the first show my baby boy's seen me do.”

"I love you so much, peanut," she told her son from the stage Photo: Getty Images

While singing her 2011 hit Someone Like You, the proud mom paused to give a shoutout to her three-year-old son. Pointing to the audience, she said, “I love you so much, peanut."

Adele reportedly got emotional during the process, tearing up and directing her microphone at the audience so they could help finish the song.

The 27-year-old has been vocal about being a mother first, since returning to the spotlight last fall after a three year hiatus. During her time away, she welcomed Angelo in 2012 with partner Simon Konecki.

Adele told Matt Lauer back in November, “My kid comes first and my music comes second.” She added, “I make time for him like I always have. My kid is more important.”

The Grammy-winning artist echoed those words in a Vogue interview last month. She said, “My main thing is Mum, then it’s me, then it’s work.” Adele, who is the past has called motherhood “the greatest thing,” said, “When I became a parent, I felt like I was truly living. I had a purpose, where before I didn’t.”