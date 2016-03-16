Wonder Woman Gal Gadot explains why her daughter likes superheroes not princesses

Gal Gadot was not only thrilled to have landed the coveted role of Wonder Woman in the upcoming Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice film, but she was excited to play a character that her daughter Alma can look up to. The Israeli actress told Ellen DeGeneres that her daughter is more inspired by the strong independent superheroes than by traditional fairytale princesses.

Talking to the chat show host the 30-year-old revealed that her four-year-old daughter is very dismissive of storybook princesses, telling her mother, “The prince is always so brave and courageous and strong [but the princesses] always fall asleep and then the prince is the one to wake them up, and they do nothing.”

Gal Gadot talked discussed how her daughter looks up to female superheroes Photo: Ellentube

“It made feel really good about playing Wonder Woman,” she said. “Boys have always had Batman and Superman and Spider-Man.”

“Yes it's really important to have that role model,” agreed Ellen. “Now we have Supergirl on television and Wonder Woman and we have to keep putting those role models out there.”

The Fast and the Furious actress also talked about her “super-confidential” audition for the role, saying that she wasn't told the part she was trying out for at the initial audition. When it was finally revealed that she was in the running for the character of Wonder Woman the star could hardly contain her excitement, but tried to play it cool to director Zack Snyder.

Gal plays the role of Wonder Woman in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice Photo: Getty Images

Similarly when Gal found out she had secured the role, she was on a flight full of people, but was still not allowed to tell anyone about the job. “I couldn't say anything,” but “now I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Gal stars in the all-star superhero movie Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice alongside Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill. The film is slated for release March 26.