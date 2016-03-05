Remembering Joey Feek: Celebrities mourn the country singer's death

Since being diagnosed with cervical cancer in May 2014, Joey Feek has been supported by not only her husband Rory, but also the country industry as a whole. As her husband of nearly 14 years shared the sad news on March 4 that “my precious bride breathed her last,” the condolences quickly came pouring in.

Photo: Getty Images

Throughout Joey’s two year cancer battle and more recently the four and a half months since moving to Indiana and entering hospice, Rory let family, friends and fans in on their journey. In his last post titled “A Dream Come True,” he continued: “When a person has been through as much pain and struggle as Joey’s been through, you just want it to be over. You want them to not have to hurt anymore, more that you want them to stay with you. And so, it makes the hard job of saying goodbye just a little easier .”

As Rory and their 2-year-old daughter Indiana travel back to Tennessee along with his two older daughters from a previous relationship to continue their life, there are plenty of people ready to embrace them with open arms and support. Read all the heartwarming messages below from Carrie Underwood to Eva Longoria.

Carrie Underwood


Blake Shelton


Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott

❤❤️❤️ My continued prayers to the whole family. #joeyfeek

A photo posted by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on


The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry


Jana Kramer


Brad Paisley


The Band Perry


Eva Longoria

More about

Read more
back to

Celebrities