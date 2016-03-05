Remembering Joey Feek: Celebrities mourn the country singer's death

Since being diagnosed with cervical cancer in May 2014, Joey Feek has been supported by not only her husband Rory, but also the country industry as a whole. As her husband of nearly 14 years shared the sad news on March 4 that “my precious bride breathed her last,” the condolences quickly came pouring in.

Photo: Getty Images

Throughout Joey’s two year cancer battle and more recently the four and a half months since moving to Indiana and entering hospice, Rory let family, friends and fans in on their journey. In his last post titled “A Dream Come True,” he continued: “When a person has been through as much pain and struggle as Joey’s been through, you just want it to be over. You want them to not have to hurt anymore, more that you want them to stay with you. And so, it makes the hard job of saying goodbye just a little easier .”

As Rory and their 2-year-old daughter Indiana travel back to Tennessee along with his two older daughters from a previous relationship to continue their life, there are plenty of people ready to embrace them with open arms and support. Read all the heartwarming messages below from Carrie Underwood to Eva Longoria.

Carrie Underwood

Praying for the family & friends of Joey Feek. A beautiful soul moved into heaven today. A beautiful legacy she left behind. @joeyandrory — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 5, 2016



Blake Shelton

So sad to hear about Joeys passing.. https://t.co/SjIlECXOPQ — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 5, 2016



Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott

❤❤️❤️ My continued prayers to the whole family. #joeyfeek A photo posted by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Mar 4, 2016 at 5:07pm PST



The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry

Heartbroken by the passing of the beautiful Joey Feek and completely inspired by the way she lived every minute. Full of love and life... — Kimberly Perry (@kimberlyperry) March 5, 2016



Jana Kramer

Rest in peace Joey. #heavyheart I only had the pleasure of meeting them both a few times at award shows and I wish I got to know them better. Their love is greater than most will ever know. Praying for their family and loved ones. Let us not forget how precious life is. Tell someone you love them right now! A photo posted by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Mar 4, 2016 at 4:26pm PST



Brad Paisley

God bless you Joey,& prayers for Rory and family tonight. There's never been a more courageous battle or inspiring example. Heaven awaits. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) March 5, 2016



The Band Perry

So sad 2 hear about the passing of the courageous, beautiful Joey Feek. Sending all our love & prayers to her precious family. @joeyandrory — The Band Perry (@thebandperry) March 5, 2016



Eva Longoria