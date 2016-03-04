Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas in 'Downton Abbey' creator's new drama: Photos

While she might not be dating a prince anymore, there's no denying that Cressida Bonas is the belle of the ball. Prince Harry's 27-year-old ex-girlfriend co-stars in the upcoming TV show Doctor Thorne, from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, and the first photos from the period drama have now been released.

The new role marks the actress's second television appearance. Cressida will have a small role in the ITV network series playing Patience Oriel, a potential love interest for one of the main characters who is dismissed after she is deemed not rich enough.

Belle of the ball Cressida Bonas plays a small part in Doctor Thorne Photo: ITV

Doctor Thorne debuts on Sunday, but it is still unclear whether Harry's old flame will appear in all or just one episode. The highlight of her TV role is an impressive ballroom scene, where Cressida is swept off her feet by a handsome suitor. The first look photos show the actress gazing adoringly at her companion, while dressed in full period costume.

The British actress was first spotted filming scenes for the drama back in November. Despite it being just her second dabble in television, Cressida looked completely at ease and was pictured giggling with her co-stars on set.

The actress plays a potential love interest for one of the main characters Photo: ITV

The show is based on the 1858 novel Doctor Thorne by Anthony Trollope. It has been adapted for the small screen by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, who plays down the idea that Doctor Thorne is "the new Downton."

"It worries me slightly when I see Doctor Throne called the new Downton because it isn't," Julian told reporters at an advanced screening.

He added, "It's a little piece, a little three-parter, a love story for spring to enjoy with a bottle of wine and then cry at the end. It's a smaller thing and I love that kind of television. I don't want people to think this is the new Downton and that we'll still be here in seven years time because we just won't."





Cressida will also appear in Tulip Fever later this year Photo: ITV

Cressida has been focusing on her career since splitting with Harry in 2014. Her theatrical debut came shortly after the couple's breakup, when Cressida starred in There's a Monster in the Lake at Hay Festival.

This year she will appear on the big screen in Tulip Fever, alongside Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, Judi Dench and Cara Delevingne.