Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters! It’s been more than three decades since the original film made its debut. Now the ghost busting crew is back in a female-led reboot.

The official trailer for the highly-anticipated movie was released on Thursday showing the newest ghost butt kickers: Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon. "Someone is creating a device that amplifies paranormal activity and we might be the only ones who can stop it,” says Kristen’s character Erin Gilbert. Also helping save the day is the gang’s secretary played by the hunky Chris Hemsworth.

Here is what we learned from watching the film’s first trailer.

1) The Ghostbuster gear looks much more stylish on the female cast than it did on the original crew:and. (Sorry, no offense)2)makes one hot secretary and proves he can pull off any look, even nerdy glasses. The Thor actor fills in the shoes for the film’s original receptionist Janine Melnitz, played by

3) The Slimer has returned. The green ghost, which dispels slime, made its first appearance in the gender-swapped remake.

4) Ecto-1 is a hearse. Like Bill, Dan and the original crew, the female Ghostbusters need a ride around town to help them sweep up the ghosts, however unlike the 1959 Cadillac ambulance/hearse used in the original movie, the ladies have an actual hearse, though Leslie’s character shouts, “It’s a Cadillac.”

5) The music is still totally timeless. Sure the original movie premiered in the '80s, but the classic theme song is still as fresh now as it was back then.

Ghostbusters flies into theaters July 15.

WATCH THE TRAILER BELOW