Wildcats everywhere wave your hands up in the air because a High School Musical 4 is officially in the works — and what’s even more exciting is that you can audition for it!

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a nationwide casting search for the film’s new stars began on Tuesday. (Open casting information is available here). The forthcoming movie will focus on a new group of students at East High along with their rivals, the West High Knights.

'HSM' original stars Corbin Bleu, Vanessa Anne Hudgens, Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale Photo: WireImage

The exciting announcement for the franchise’s fourth film comes a decade after the original Disney Channel Movie premiered, which launched the careers of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

Jeffrey Hornaday, who directed Disney Channel's Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2, is set to direct and choreograph the new movie, while Peter Barsocchini who wrote all three High School Musical films will return to write the script, along with Dan Berendsen (Hannah Montana: The Movie).

On Tuesday, Disney Channel's Worldwide President and CCO Gary Marsh said in a statement, "High School Musical is part of Disney Channel's DNA.”

He continued, "It embodies all that we stand for. As a way of continuing to embrace that heritage, we're excited to announce 'the start of something new' as we launch a search for a new class of East High Wildcats to star in a fourth installment of the 'High School Musical' franchise."

No word on when the upcoming installment will air or if original cast members will return, but star Zac admitted earlier this year, "[The High School Musical extravaganza has] become the coolest thing that I’ve ever [been] a part of.”