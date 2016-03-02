Did you miss your old familiar friends after bingeing them on Netflix? Well, then no worries because Fuller House has been renewed for a second season (cue the Carly Rae Jepsen theme song cover!).

Netflix announced on Wednesday that the sequel to the ‘90s family sitcom Full House would return for another season. The streaming site tweeted, “Your list will get even fuller. Season 2. Coming soon to @Netflix.”

Season 2. Coming soon to @Netflix. #FullerHouse ❤️https://t.co/aEdTwbLDLM — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) March 2, 2016

Attached to the tweet was a video of the show’s leading ladies, or as they dubbed themselves, the "She-Wolf Pack" — Candace Cameron-Bure (D.J. Fuller), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy Gibbler) — along with their respective children Michael Campion (Jackson Fuller), Elias Harger (Max Fuller), Soni Bringas (Ramona Gibbler) and Fox and Dashiell Messitt (Tommy Fuller).

Following the news of a second season, star and executive producer John Stamos (Uncle Jesse) tweeted, "Thanks to all of the fans, #FullerHouse is coming back for season 2. We are all very grateful. THANK YOU!!" The actor also quoted Walt Disney writing, "We are not trying to entertain the critics. I'll take my chances with the public."

Discussing their show, which debuted on February 26, Candace said, "The chemistry’s real." She continued, “If you can’t tell how close we are and how much we love each other, it’s all true and real and I think the show is classic and timeless in the sense that it’s about family, and it’s about love and those stories carry through to any and every generation.”

The first installment of the Full House reboot has been making headlines since it was first announced, with fans first speculating on the potential return of the Olsen twins, then going crazy for the first sneak peek, and finally getting to see the much-awaited reunion.