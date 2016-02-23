Hillary Clinton visits the 'Scandal' set and meets Kerry Washington

When Hillary Clinton met Olivia Pope! Fictional and real political worlds collided Monday evening on the set of ABC’s Scandal when crisis manager Olivia a.k.a Kerry Washington was paid a surprise visit by the presidential candidate during a taping of the hit show.

Kerry shared a photo on Instagram of the Democratic contender meeting cast and crew members as she happily looked on. The TV star captioned the photo, “A good friend came by set today. Proud to say... #imwithher.”

A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Feb 22, 2016 at 10:11pm PST



The 39-year-old actress followed up the post with a solo shot of herself and the former Secretary of State. The two women looked Capitol Hill-ready in their professional indigo and green oufits.

A photo posted by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on Feb 22, 2016 at 10:27pm PST



Kerry wasn’t the only member of the Scandal family who met the former first lady. Actor Scott Foley, who plays Jake Ballard on the drama series, snapped a selfie during Hillary’s visit along with costar Tony Goldwyn. Perhaps the White House hopeful was getting some advice from President Fitz (played by Tony)?

A photo posted by Scott Foley (@scottkfoley) on Feb 22, 2016 at 8:40pm PST

“So, this happened while I was directing tonight. No big deal. #imwithher,” Scott penned as the photo caption.

Likewise, Darby Stanchfield, who portrays Abby Whelan, managed to take a selfie with the 68-year-old political figure. The actress like her fellow co-stars expressed her excitement over the show’s unexpected visitor.

A photo posted by Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) on Feb 22, 2016 at 10:14pm PST

She wrote, “Wow! Look who stopped by the set of #Scandal tonight!”

Hillary was in the Los Angeles area on Monday fundraising prior to the ABC set visit. The stars of the drama series are the latest string of celebrities who have taken to social media to share their encounter with the presidential candidate. Just last week the Democratic hopeful met pop star Britney Spears in Las Vegas.