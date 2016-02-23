Selena Gomez gives glimpse inside new apartment as she announces DNCE as opening 'Revival' act

Selena Gomez is going on tour with a former JoBro! The “Same Old Love” singer announced on Tuesday that Joe Jonas’ pop rock band DNCE will be hitting the road with her this summer.

The group will be the opening act for the 23-year-old’s upcoming Revival tour, which kicks off May 6 in Las Vegas. The former Disney starlet took to her Snapchat to make the exciting announcement.

Selena took fans on a quick tour of her “new apartment." “My whole life is [assistant] Theresa pranking me,” she said after finding drum sticks in her fridge, followed by a Hooters' apron in her kitchen.

Upon entering her bedroom, the "Hands to Myself" artist was treated to a surprise celebration and unexpected guests – Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee, Cole Whittle and Jack Lawless of DNCE – waiting for her with party hats, stuffed animals and horns.

“We get to tour,” JinJoo shouted at the pop star as she entered the room. “Did you just say we’re touring together?” Selena replied. The group then broke out into an impromptu party to celebrate the news jamming to the band's popular song “Cake By the Ocean.”

“Basically I’m saying that DNCE is going to open up for me on tour,” Selena said as she lay in bed with the four band members. “Now get out of my bed!”

The band shared the news on their official Instagram account writing, "STOKED TO BE JOINING @selenagomez ON HER REVIVAL TOUR!!"

