Gigi Hadid performs with the Backstreet Boys on 'Lip Sync Battle'

Gigi Hadid tapped into one of the golden boy bands of the ‘90s for her upcoming performance on Lip Sync Battle. The blonde bombshell teamed up with Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter and A.J. McLean for her face-off against Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey.

The model channeled Britney Spears, clad in a black latex jumpsuit, as she sang along to the band’s 1999 hit song “Larger Than Life.”

Photo: Spike/Lip Sync Battle

The singing competition is also a bit of a reunion for Gigi and the Backstreet Boys. The 20-year-old showed her loved for the boy band back in October during the Balmain and H&M collection. The band made a surprise performance after the fashion show, where Gigi was spotted jamming to their songs along with best friend Kendall Jenner.

Gigi, Hadid u know I love the backstreet boys so much? #HMBALMAINATION pic.twitter.com/Vo5iYrE6e5 — Man Repeller (@ManRepeller) October 21, 2015

More recently, the Sports Illustrated model showed off her family’s appreciation for the band’s music in an Instagram video with older sisters Alanna and Marielle Hadid and her niece Colette.



A video posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Jan 30, 2016 at 5:17pm PST

The family lip-synced to the group’s popular song “I Want It That Way” accompanied by toy instruments. Gigi captioned the clip, “family band (we need a band name).”

Watch Gigi on Lip Sync Battle, Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Spike TV.

WATCH A PREVIEW OF GIGI'S "LARGER THAN LIFE" PERFORMANCE