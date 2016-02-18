How Gwyneth Paltrow has been 'embarrassing' children Apple and Moses: Video

She is usually so polished and poised, but this week Gwyneth Paltrow let her hair down and had some fun joking around on a Onewheel. The Oscar winning actress and mother-of-two posted a video of herself trying to balance on the electronic device – and declared herself an "embarrasing mom" in the process.

@kksquared and I plotting our way around rush hour. @rideonewheel #embarassingmom A video posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Feb 16, 2016 at 5:30pm PST

“@kksquared and I plotting our way around rush hour. @rideonewheel #embarrassingmom,” the Iron Man actress captioned the video that she shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers. Despite declaring herself an embarrassing mom, the 43-year-old seemed to find her balance quickly on the one-wheeled device and showed off her impressive core-balance skills as she navigated the uneven grassy lawn.

The fun activity comes a week after the mom-of-two said that she isn’t afraid of aging, and in fact embraces the changes that are happening to her face, body and hair. “I’m not afraid of getting older,” she told People. “I don’t mind some grey hairs and wrinkles. I earned these grey hairs, plus there are things you can do about it. A little hair color…”

Gwyneth has revealed her tips for looking youthful Photo: Getty Images

“I think the 40s are such a great gift, and I feel more beautiful now than I did 10 years ago or 20 years ago,” she continued. “I would never got back. I was a mess in my 20s. I’m so thankful to be where I am. I think even though physically I don’t look like I did when I was 25, I feel beautiful because I feel like myself.”

So what is her trick to staying youthful and maintaining her great skin? “Exercise, eating well, drinking lots of water, sex, sleeping and being around people who make you feel good," she revealed. "And I think that glow that you get in life comes from a combination of all those things.”