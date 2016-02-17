Tyga explains why Beatles legend Paul McCartney was denied from Grammy party

As the famous Beatles tune goes, perhaps Tyga and Sir Paul McCartney can work it out. After footage surfaced of the legendary musician — along with Grammy-winning singer Beck and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins — being denied entry into a Grammys after-party, where the rapper was performing, Tyga is now admitting that he had “no knowledge” Paul was rejected from the venue.

"I woke up to like a series of texts and TMZ," Tyga revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tuesday. "It was pretty crazy."

Tyga, left, said he would have brought Sir Paul on stage with him if he'd known the icon was tryin gto get into the bash Photos: Getty Images/WireImage

He continued, “I had no knowledge, I was, like, inside performing. I wish I would have known he was outside. I would have went outside with the mic, brought him in to perform 'Rack City' with me."

When asked by host Jimmy Kimmel if he’s reached out to the 73-year-old, Tyga said, “I tweeted him but I don't think he's seen my tweet." Prior to his appearance on the late night talk show, the rapper tweeted, “Why would I deny ‪@PaulMcCartney stop it. He's a legend.”

Tyga followed up that post with a second tweet writing, “I don't control the door. I had no knowledge SIR PAUL was there. I just performed and left.”

The knighted singer was turned away on Monday night following the music award show by bouncers at the Argyle. In video recorded by TMZ, the iconic artist is heard saying, "How VIP do we gotta get?" Laughing, he added, "We need another hit."

While Paul has yet to respond to Tyga's tweet, the "Rack City" rapper has extended an olive branch towards the legend. During his TV appearance, Tgya said, “I have a show coming up, February 26 at the Nokia Theatre and Paul, if you're watching this I would love for you to come. I will personally walk you in."

WATCH TYGA EXPLAIN HIMSELF BELOW