Ever since Liam Neeson revealed he has found love again with an "incredibly famous" woman - seven years after the tragic death of his actress wife Natasha Richardson – fans have been desperate to know who the mystery lady could be.

While the actor is keeping quiet about her identity, Liam's spokesperson has shut down reports that the star is seeing Kristen Stewart, confirming to British newspaper the Independent that it is just "meaningless speculation", and telling website Gossip Cop that the rumors were false and "stupid".





Specualtion continues over the identity of Liam Neeson's "incredibly famous" girlfriend

The reports seem to originate from online site Jezebel, who said the Twilight beauty was the most likely contender as she and Liam had both been seen at the popular Big Apple celebrity hangout Tao NYC on January 5.

Though it sounds like weak evidence – and even with the author of the piece stating in the first sentence that the romance "theory" was "based on almost nothing" – the story was quickly doing the rounds that Liam and 25-year-old Kristen could be an item.

Irish star Liam, 63, has refused to name his new love interest in case he "embarrasses" her. However, he did reveal she is "incredibly famous" and hinted at his Valentine's Day plans.



He told the Irish Sunday Independent: "I'll have to do my best for her. It's amazing how far a simple bunch of freshly picked flowers will go in a lady's life, I find."

Since then, fans have been trying to guess the identity of his mystery lady, with popular suggestions including Susan Sarandon, Diane Lane, Halle Berry and Charlize Theron.



Liam lost his wife of 14 years, Natasha Richardson, in March 2009 after a tragic skiing accident. The couple had two sons together, 20-year-old Micheál, and Daniel, 19.



The actor was previously in a two-year relationship with British publicist Freya Johnston, but that came to an end in 2012.