Now that's a pout that Mugatu would be proud of! Ben Stiller's son Quinlin completely stole the show during Tuesday night's world premiere of Zoolander 2 in NYC, stunning photographers with his best "blue steel" look.

Quinlin, 10, gave his best "blue steel" during the family photo op Photo: Getty Images

Posing with his parents and 13-year-old sister Ella, Ben and Christine Taylor's 10-year-old son gave an epic impression of the look made famous by his father's character Derek Zoolander.

Quinlin is no stranger to the movie world, having made his first film at the tender age of 3. He was just a toddler when he helped voice the part of lion cub Alex, the baby version of his dad's character in Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa. But if he doesn't decide to follow his parents into the acting world, a career in modelling is surely an option - if his blue steel is anything to go on.

Ben and the cast got into character during the "walk off" Photo: Getty Images



The Stillers weren't the only people who were ridiculously good looking during the premiere. Before the screening, supermodels Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner strutted the purple carpet in a serious "walk off."

And it wasn't just the young supermodels who turned heads. Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz and Will Ferrell all got the event off to a fun start, sashaying down the carpet in character. Jennifer Aniston's leading man, Justin Theroux, - one of the comedy's writers - also made a memorable appearance as his alter ego, Evil DJ.

Zoolander 2 comes 15 years after the first film became a sleeper hit in 2001. Ben and Owen reprise their roles as male models Derek Zoolander and Hansel McDonald, who this time around get recruited by international police organization Interpol to help put a stop to a plot to assassinate the "world's most beautiful people".

Will they succeed? See for yourself when the movie hits theaters on February 12.