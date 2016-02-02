​Gwyneth Paltrow on ex-husband Chris Martin: 'He's like my brother'

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting candid when it comes to her relationship with ex-husband Chris Martin. The Oscar-winning actress and Coldplay frontman split after 10 years of marriage back in 2014, but the former spouses still maintain amicable relations.

“He's like my brother,” the 43-year-old said in Glamour magazine's March issue. “We're still very much a family, even though we don't have a romantic relationship.”

Photo: Getty Images

She continued, “Chris is a great ex-husband 'cause he's a very, very willing partner in how to do that. We're constantly putting aside our own stuff and trying to reimagine something that we don't personally have an example for.”

The couple, who shares daughter Apple and son Moses Martin together, even engages in friendly sleepovers as a family. “We're not living together, but he's more than welcome to be with us whenever he wants. And vice versa,” Gwyneth revealed. “I sleep in his house in Malibu a lot with the kids.”

She added, “We'll have a weekend all together; holidays, we're together.”

The actress admitted that her biggest success is that she is able to maintain and nourish relationships, like with her “California posse,” which includes Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson and Chelsea Handler.

Photo: Glamour Magazine

"As you get older, you choose friends based on not only what feels resonant and warm but if they're bringing something to your life,” the Iron Man star explained. “My women friends are incredibly intelligent. There's no posturing, no competition."

She continued "We help each other; we consult each other."

And while Gwyneth admitted that she’s “always been very independent,” even in relationships, she does think there is an “incredible value in being married.” But as for now the actress isn’t 100 percent certain if she’ll ever walk down the aisle again. She confessed, “I don't know. I guess so. I mean, I believe in marriage. But I'm not even divorced yet! So give me a minute.”