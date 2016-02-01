Celebrities get political: See which candidates the stars are supporting

As the 2016 presidential race heats up Monday night with the Iowa caucuses, here is a guide to who your favorite stars are endorsing.

Singer Demi Lovato has come forth with support for Democratic hopeful Hillary Clinton. "I don’t think there is a woman more confident than Hillary Clinton,” Demi said of the presidential contender. "I am voting for her because of her beliefs, her strength and the fact that she completely embodies the concept of women empowerment.”

I encourage EVERYONE of age in Iowa to get out and support your favorite Presidential candidate. Personally, #ImWithHer... ❤️ @hillaryclinton A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 1, 2016 at 11:31am PST



The 68-year-old wife of former President Bill Clinton and the former Secretary of State is looking to be elected the first female President of the United States. At the present time, she finds herself under investigation by the FBI for her private email scandal. However, as president, she said, “I will carry forward the Democratic record of achievement. I'll defend President Obama's accomplishments and build upon them.”

Photos: WireImage/Getty Images

Also backing the democratic contender are Elizabeth Banks, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Ja Rule, Snoop Dogg, Olivia Wilde, Ariana Grande, Carol King, Uzo Aduba, America Ferrera and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Girls star Lena Dunham tweeted about the candidate saying, “She's smart. She's qualified. And yeah, we love her pantsuits.”

Photos: Getty Images

Meanwhile, celebrities are also rallying behind the other Democratic contender, Bernie Sanders. Actor Mark Ruffalo told the Daily Beast last year, “I think Sanders has a message.” He added, “He’s the one.” The 74-year-old Senator from Vermont, who is pushing a socialistic agenda of income equality and universal health care, also has the support of comedian Sarah Silverman. The funny lady tweeted, “He says what he means & he means what he says & he's not for sale.” Justin Long, Will Ferrell, Danny DeVito, Jeremy Piven and Susan Sarandon have also expressed their support for the candidate. The presidential hopeful began the race as the underdog but as of late is neck-in-neck with Hilary Clinton in Iowa and is ahead of her in second primary state New Hampshire.

And in case you were unaware, there is a third Democratic contender, Martin O’Malley. The 53-year-old Governor of Maryland, who trails in the polls behind Bernie and Hillary, is promoting an aggressive agenda of clean energy and climate change.

Photos: Getty Images

Leading in the GOP polls is American businessman Donald Trump, who aims to build a “beautiful wall” to keep immigrants out and “Make America great again.” The eccentric billionaire from New York has ruffled feathers since entering the race with his non-conventional rhetoric, but has garnered the support of celebrities aside from his daughter Ivanka Trump, including Mike Tyson. The professional boxer has previously said, “[Trump] should be president of the United States."

Stephen Baldwin also told CNN that Trump would make a "great president" because "he's not a politician, and he doesn't care what anybody thinks." NFL star Tom Brady has also spoken out about his pal saying, “I support all my friends.” Actor Gary Busey, Wayne Newton, Kirstie Alley, Dennis Rodman, along with Duck Dynasty ’s Willie Robertson also support the TV personality for president.

GOP contender Senator Rand Paul has received support from actor Vince Vaughn while neurosurgeon Ben Carson has received Kid Rock’s endorsement. Other Republican hopefuls include former Florida Governor Jeb Bush (brother of 43rd President George W. Bush and son of 41st President George H. Bush), Texan Senator Ted Cruz, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Jim Gilmore, Ohio Governor John Kasich, former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum and Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.