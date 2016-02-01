Miranda Lambert spends the weekend "recharging" with boyfriend Anderson East

It was a weekend in the country for Miranda Lambert and her new beau Anderson East. The country singer's relationship with the 27-year-old appears to be going strong and might even be serving as a source of musical inspiration.

Blake Shelton’s ex posted a photo of herself and her guitar on Instagram during her weekend getaway. While Anderson was not pictured, Miranda tagged her new man in the photo and captioned it, “Weekend well spent @andersoneast.”

A photo posted by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jan 31, 2016 at 6:02pm PST



The country crooner, who is embarking on her “Keeper of the Flame” tour this year, also included the hashtags “ #writin' #singin' #overallsandbeer #pencilandpaper #thecountry #weekendsoff #recharging #tennessee.”

Miranda went public with her and Anderson’s relationship at the start of the New Year. The "Over You" singer shared an adorable snap of the two cuddling on January 1, writing “The snuggle is real...”

Since then, the 32-year-old has praised her pop blues musician boyfriend. After the release of his song “Learning,” Miranda took to social media to hashtag “#Whatasong” and “Whatasinger.”

A photo posted by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jan 1, 2016 at 8:33pm PST



As Miranda continues to heat up with Anderson, her ex-husband of four years, Blake is doing the same with girlfriend Gwen Stefani. The two have been anything but shy when it comes to public displays of affection. While Blake and his ladylove are currently really happy, he recently admitted that they have no plans of moving in together anytime soon.