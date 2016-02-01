Jessica Simpson shares cute snaps of look-alike daughter Maxwell and niece Jagger Snow

Like mother, like daughter! Jessica Simpson enjoyed some mother-daughter bonding time with her three-year-old daughter Maxwell on Sunday. Wearing no makeup, the star looked even more like her mini-me daughter as they pouted and posed for a photo together while lounging on their family sofa.

“Be cool and kiss the camera mom,” Jessica captioned the black and white photo, which she shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers. Just a few hours before she uploaded her cute selfie snap, the mom-of-two also uploaded an adorable pic of her son Ace with his cousin Jagger Snow, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ six-month-old daughter.

Jessica Simpson shows off her pouting skills with her daughter Maxwell Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

In the shot, the young boy holds on tight to his younger cousin, as he carefully places a soft kiss on her forehead. Jessica’s fashionable youngest child rocks a bowler hat with camouflage pants and a matching t-shirt in the cute snap.

Earlier this month, Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson jetted to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to escape the cold weather. The fashion entrepreneur was seen showing off her toned physique as she lounged by their villa’s pool, in a dark green Melissa Odabash bikini.

Son Ace cuddled up to his 6-month-old cousin Jagger Snow in another shot Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

The couple were joined at the popular holiday destination by newlyweds Ashlee and Evan, their daughter Jagger and the girls’ mom Tina Simpson.

Speaking about how she returned to be pre-pregnancy figure, Jessica revealed that she’s lost weight from running around after her son and daughter. “I think being a mom is enough of a diet,” she told ET. “You have to run around chasing your kids, but I do eat a lot of their corn dogs, so I have to get on the treadmill a lot to watch my TV shows.”