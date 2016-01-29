Kerry Washington honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 2016 Woman of the Year

Scandal star Kerry Washington was feted with a parade on Thursday through the streets of Cambridge, Massachusetts in addition to a celebratory roast. The traditional festivities were in honor of the 38-year-old actress being named Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 2016 Woman of the Year.

In a statement, the Hasty Pudding Institute said, “The Pudding is proud to honor a talented and socially engaged film, TV and stage actress who keeps breaking barriers in Hollywood.”

They added, “Kerry is an amazing actress with many fans in the company, and the perfect choice for this honor.”

Before accepting the golden Pudding Pot, the actress was teased for her resume during a roast and also took part in some skits, including pie-ing a Donald Trump lookalike in the face. Kerry admitted, -

The United States’ oldest theatrical organization honored the TV star as it’s 66th woman of the year. Previous honorees include Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Jodie Foster, Elizabeth Taylor, Anne Hathaway, Claire Danes, Dame Helen Mirren and Amy Poehler.

Kerry told WCVB NewsCenter 5, “It's surreal. I mean, it's so crazy. It's such an esteemed list of women that you're joining the ranks of, so I’m crazy honored."

The Emmy-nominated actress certainly looked like she enjoyed herself as she was paraded around Harvard Square in a convertible alongside actors in drag. Kerry periscoped the parade as she waved to fans and received kisses from her fellow passengers!

Following the celebrations, the TV star wrote on social media, "First @Harvard party. Unforgettable day. These students are amazing #Kerry4OPI #NeverHaveTooManiFriends ?!?! Oh well! Today I've made a few more."

Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, will be honored on February 5.