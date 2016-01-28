As Joey Feek continues battling terminal cancer, her husband Rory Feek admitted that he can’t imagine life without her. In a new, moving blog post posted on Thursday, the country singer reflected on the origin behind the couple's stage name, Joey+Rory, and how it's taken on a deeper meaning since her diagnosis.

Recalling trying out for CMT’s Can You Duet, Rory revealed, “They asked us what our stage name was going to be. I told Joey that I think we should tell them “Joey+Rory,” because that’s what it actually was…You + Me = whatever this is going to be.”

Photo: Getty Images for BMI

The 49-year-old added, “The plus-sign made sense to us, and that’s all that mattered.”

Today, Rory confessed that he was right about the plus sign in their stage name, “but not about the math.” He said, "One-plus-one does not equal two. It actually equals much, much more.”

Since deciding on their name, the couple has continued to add to their life. “What we were actually adding into the equation that day in 2008… was God. It was faith that we added – a willingness to trust Him and be okay with whatever He had in store. I think that’s where the power is," Rory said. "There’s nothing magical about Joey and I together. We bring our skills and talents into this union, but God brings the magic.”

Photo: Instagram/@roryandjoey

That Godly magic includes their marriage, music career and the "greatest magic of all," their nearly 2-year-old daughter, Indiana, whom Rory called, "the most precious addition that God has given us.” He continued, "I cannot even begin to imagine going home to Tennessee without Joey, or living my life and raising Indy without her… but chances are, that day is coming."

Joey has already exceeded her doctor's time frame. According to Rory, the ailing country star was not expected to make it to Thanksgiving, yet she is alive today. Until her time does come, Rory said that he and his wife are doing their best to "only see the plus's" in their life, which include "all the extra days and weeks that we’ve been given together."

He added, "And every morning, when our little one wakes and I pick her up from her crib and take her in to see her mama – and her sleepy little almond eyes look into ours, once more we see…the amazing power of the plus-sign. Joey+Rory = Indy."