Tom Cruise and 'Top Gun' producer Jerry Bruckheimer tease sequel

Could Maverick be flying onto the silver screen again? We certainly hope so! Producer Jerry Bruckheimer sent Top Gun fans into a frenzy after sharing a photo with the film’s original star, Tom Cruise.

The 70-year-old producer tweeted a picture of himself and Tom, in what appears to be a hotel room. He captioned the photo, "Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2.”

Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) January 26, 2016

Tom has since retweeted the pair's photo. Jerry produced the Oscar-Winning 1986 film, Top Gun, in which the actor played a young Naval aviator.

Last year, Skydance CEO David Ellison confirmed a sequel was in the works. "Justin Marks is writing the screenplay right now,” he said last June. "It is very much a world we live in today where it’s drone technology and fifth generation fighters … It’s really exploring the end of an era of dogfighting and fighter pilots and what that culture is today."

Ellison added, "There is an amazing role for Maverick in the movie, and there is no ‘Top Gun’ without Maverick, and it is going to be Maverick playing Maverick.”