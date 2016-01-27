Lucy Liu on raising her son and working: 'You shouldn’t stop your life'

Lucy Liu’s son, Rockwell Lloyd Liu, might only be 5-months old, but he is already a pro when it comes to keeping up with his mom’s busy schedule. The 47-year-old stopped by AOL Build with Kate Hudson to promote their upcoming film Kung Fu Panda 3 on Tuesday, where she opened up about balancing work and raising her child.

Photo: WireImage

Since welcoming Rockwell via a gestational carrier last year, the Elementary star admitted that she has had to slow down and travel less. “That really helped to give me a little more stability because our career is not stable at all,” she said. “Within the craziness and the insanity and the whirlwind of what we do, there is something he can have.”

With that being said, “at six days old” her little boy was already with her on set. Lucy said, “He’s been on locations – I want him to understand that it’s an active life, really weird hours.”

A photo posted by Lucy Liu (@lucyliu) on Dec 2, 2015 at 9:50am PST

“You make choices in your life to make sure you can plan some things because everything else is unplanned and unpredictable. Children are very adaptable. You shouldn’t stop your life, they want activity," she admitted. “They want to have some feeling of what you are, who you are because that creates who they are also.”

While Rockwell is adapting to his mom's life, Lucy revealed that he does have a “set schedule." Together the mother-son pair "read absolutely everything." She said, "I have a lot of Dr. Seuss, Hungry Caterpillar, Goodnight Moon."

Apart from reading, her little boy also enjoys putting "his mouth on the book." "He is starting to touch things," the proud mom revealed. "[Rockwell] is rolling over and now he started reaching forward, which is really cute."