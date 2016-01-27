Rihanna releases new single "Work" featuring Drake from her upcoming album

It's the return of Rihanna! After a slight hiatus and the speculation of her new album Anti being released this week, the 27-year-old pop star is back with her new single "Work" featuring Drake.

Rihanna surprised fans with the release of her new single featuring Drake Photo: Getty Images

The seductive new single came as a surprise to fans early Wednesday morning, just in time for them dance to it on the way to work. The love song shows off both the singer and rapper's vocal talents and features Rihanna showing off her dark and sexy side for cover art.

It isn't the first time that the duo have collaborated together. Rihanna was featured on the 29-year-old rapper's song "Take Care," and the rapper was featured on the singer's hit single "What's My Name."

Rihanna, who has been silent on social media, tweeted the link to the track, which was released on Tidal, before making its way to iTunes.

"First single "Work" featuring Drake is here," she tweeted.

Earlier this week, Rihanna teased fans with a picture, via Twitter, showing off some serious bling and hinting at her finished album. "Listening to Anti," she captioned the tweet that shows her wearing Dolce & Gabbana headphones that are dripping in gold.

Last year, the fashionista kept fans on their toes with the release of her chart-topping single "Bitch Better Have My Money," which came accompanied with a NSFW music video, and "FourFiveSeconds" featuring rock legend Paul McCartney and Kanye West.

Rihanna also stirred speculation about an appearance at the 2016 Grammy awards when she appeared with Stephen Colbert in a CBS promo for the award show and the Super Bowl. While the singer will definitely celebrate her birthday in February, she could certainly unleash a few more surprises during the awards show which airs on February 15.