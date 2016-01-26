Is there anything Kate Hudson can’t do? The Kung Fu Panda 3 actress showed off her impressive dubsmashing skills on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

The late night host introduced the 36-year-old to the fun mobile app, Dubsmash, that allows you to record a selfie video with dubbed audio. Naturally, Kate nailed her first attempt with Adele’s hit song, “Hello.”

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

Kate has previously expressed her love for the British singer’s song. Following the release of Adele’s single, the actress shared an emotional photo of herself crying on Instagram, captioned, “When @adele puts out a new single... She's done it again! #Hello #25 #SheHadMeAtHello.”

A photo posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Oct 23, 2015 at 10:00am PDT



The mom-of-two gave it her all during her first round on the talk show, as she lip-synched to the emotional ballad, leaving host Jimmy Fallon in laughs. Mid-game, Kate admitted, “I'm a perfectionist.”

To conclude the Dubsmash competition, the two teamed up for an epic, very expressive rendition of Baha Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out.”

Kate said, “My kids are going to love it.”

WATCH KATE AND JIMMY DUBSMASH BELOW