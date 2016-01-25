Who needs a milk carton or flyers when you’ve got social media! Jessica Chastain was able to locate her grandmother’s stolen dog, Livvy, just days after posting a missing photo and description on Instagram pleading for the pup's safe return along with a reward.

Photo: Getty Images

On Sunday, the 38-year-old actress updated her over 400,000 followers with the good news. Sharing a photo of her grandmother and her dog, Jessica wrote, “Livvy is FOUND!!!!! My grandma picked her up a couple hours ago. Thank you to each and every one of you that spread the word and put attention on this. I truly believe you all are the the guardian angels that reunited these 2 beauties. Much love to you xxjess #love #gratitude.”

The Martian actress isn’t the only celebrity in Tinseltown who has resorted to social media to find a missing person or thing. Over the weekend, actor Mark Ruffalo lost his wallet and cell phone during the winter storm Jonas.

The Spotlight star tweeted out his predicament writing, “APB out for a cell phone in a wallet case out on the streets of NYC in a blizzard. My drivers license is in there. Reward and signed pic.” Less than 20 minutes later, Mark retrieved his belongings thanks to help from twitter. He tweeted, “OMG It was just found! That was freaking fast. Thanks for helping me find it!!”

Mark shared a photo later that day with his wallet and cell phone heroes. He said, “Thank Amenaide and Catherine Brown for finding my Phone and wallet! Thanks Brown family for your decency.”

Last year, Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker turned to Instagram when it came to helping out a longtime friend. The fashionista shared her pal’s missing earring on Instagram asking followers to help her friend find it.

Perhaps using social platforms to locate lost goods is the new trend? Though having thousands of followers around the globe certainly does help.