Justin Bieber, Adele, and Little Big Town announced to perform at the 2016 Grammys

Justin Bieber is hitting the Grammy's stage. It was announced over the weekend that the 21-year-old will be joining the list of performers. Another star to belt out her tunes is Adele. After the massive success of her album 25, it comes as no surprise that the British singer has been asked to take to the stage and perform her award-winning hits. Also joining the "Hello" singer will be The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and Little Big Town and Pitbull.

Music’s biggest night has become synonymous with tons of stellar performances, unique duets and jaw-dropping moments, so the performers list is guaranteed to grow in the coming weeks.

Adele and The Weeknd will perform their hit songs at this year's show Photo: Getty Images

This year, the 58th edition of the show will be held in Los Angeles on February 15, and will be broadcast on CBS. Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads all nominees with 11 nods, while Taylor Swift is up for three trophies: Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Drake captured five nominations, including Best Rap Album for If You're Reading This It's Too Late.

Noticeably absent from the ballot this year is Adele. The singer will have to wait unto the 2017 Grammys to go for gold, given that her album came out after the September 30 deadline for eligible music.