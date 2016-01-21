David Beckham’s latest photo shoot is beyond sexy. The 40-year-old went shirtless for his new fragrance for men called David Beckham Beyond. The inspiration behind the dad-of-four’s new masculine scent come from his life motto: 'No matter how small you start, always dream big.”

Photo: Roger Do Minh

Much like his mantra, the fragrance’s tagline “it all starts with a dream” brings back memories of the soccer star’s youth. David tells HELLO!, “It reminds me of when I was a little boy who just loved playing soccer and had all these dreams of playing for Manchester United and England. That's where it all started for me and it's nice to think of all the little boys and girls out there today who are dreaming big.”

David admits that he always dreamed of being a soccer player. “Luckily I reached my goals,” he says. “Whether you're young or old, we all have dreams. I'm no different and I have always carried a lot of passion into what I do.”

Photo: Roger Do Minh

While professionally he’s already attained his goals, David reveals he still has other dreams he would like to accomplish. He says, “There’s a lot I want to achieve now from building my business, to my work with UNICEF through my 7 Fund especially. And of course as a father, I now want to help make my children's dreams come true.”

The Goodwill Ambassador, who recently embarked on a global soccer adventure to raise awareness for UNICEF, has achieved a lot in his career, including “captaining [his] country.” However for David, his biggest accomplishment lies at home. He says, “My family is the biggest accomplishment I have. I'm so proud of Victoria and my children; they're my greatest achievement.”

David’s new fragrance can be purchased at Walgreens for $25.