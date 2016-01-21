'Hunger Games' star Jena Malone announces pregnancy with sweet message

Baby on board! The Hunger Games star Jena Malone announced that she and boyfriend Ethan DeLorenzo are expecting their first child. The 31-year-old actress used her Instagram to make the sweet official announcement.

A photo posted by Jena Malone (@jenamalone) on Jan 20, 2016 at 6:43pm PST

"Womb to womb to beating wing I climbed out of the eternal and into the shape of me. Some words I wrote years ago when I was thinking about my own mother. And the woman she was when she had me. And the woman I was reaching to become. The shape your desires make out of you. The body you become to hold your dreams," she captioned the photo of her cradling her baby bump in her hands in part, that was snapped by her boyfriend.

She continued with the announcement: "It's with two feet firmly on the ground and a heart swelling in an ocean of love that I'd like to share the new shape I am becoming to hold the greatest dream of them all. #babybump #newparents."

Although Jena and Ethan have yet to confirm how far along the actress is in her pregnancy or the sex of their new bundle, the parents-to-be are over the moon with their latest news.

My family. @jenamalone and my child to be. A photo posted by Ethan DeLorenzo (@uglyhippie) on Jan 20, 2016 at 8:43pm PST

"My family @jenamalone and my child to be," Ethan captioned a photo that shows Jena posing with her baby bump by a tree.

Jena and Ethan's announcement comes after another Hunger Games star welcomed a new little mockingjay into the world. Yesterday it was announced that Sam Caflin and his wife Laura Haddock welcomed their brand new baby in December.

It looks like The Hunger Games family is getting bigger.